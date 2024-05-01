Twitter
Meet Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's lesser known sisters Nina Kothari, Dipti Salgaocar

Both sisters were spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Jamnagar this year.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 01, 2024, 09:14 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family have a massive net worth. He often grabs the headlines due to his billion-dollar empire. Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani is also a well-known businessman. He is the chairman of Reliance Group. The two brothers are often in the limelight. But do you know about their lesser-known sisters Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaocar?

Reliance Industries' founder late Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokilaben Ambani have four children -- Mukesh, Anil, Nina and Dipti. While many know about the two brothers, Mukesh Ambani's sisters keep a low profile. Although two women are often seen in the lavish functions of the Ambani family. Both sisters were spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March this year.

Deepti Salgaocar

She is the youngest child of the late Dhirubhai Ambani. The 62-year-old is married to Dattaraj Salgaocar, who is a childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. The couple has two children Vikram Salgaocar and Isheta Salgaocar. She is also the Vice President of Corporate Communication at V. M. Salgaocar & Bro.

Nina Kothari

She is the eldest child of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and a businesswoman. She took over the family business as the chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited after the unfortunate demise of his husband Bhadrashyam Kothar in 2015. Before this, she showed her entrepreneurial skills in 2003 and started a new venture called Javagreen. It was a coffee chain that served refreshments, sandwiches, and more. However, the company was shut down later. She has two children -- son Arjun Kothari and daughter Nayantara Kothari.

READ | Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
