IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs

Ishant Sharma showcased his bowling prowess by taking three crucial wickets, following an impressive batting performance by Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs. Their efforts led Delhi Capitals to a significant 19-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, keeping their IPL 2024 playoff aspirations alive.
Porel and Stubbs played a pivotal role in guiding DC to a formidable total of 208/4. Despite valiant half-century knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, LSG could only muster 189/9 in response.
As DC looks to secure a playoff spot, they will need to rely on other match outcomes to determine their fate. On the other hand, LSG still have a game in hand, but their Net Run Rate could pose a significant obstacle in their quest for a playoff berth.
IPL 2024 Points Table after DC win
IPL 2024 Orange Cap List
1. Virat Kohli - 661 runs
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 583 runs
3. Travis Head - 533 runs
4. Sai Sudharsan - 527 runs
5. Sanju Samson - 486 runs
IPL 2024 Purple Cap List
1. Jasprit Bumrah - 20 wickets
2. Harshal Patel - 20 wickets
3. Varun Chakravarthy - 18 wickets
4. Khaleel Ahmed - 17 wickets
5. Mukesh Kumar - 17 wickets
