IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs

Porel and Stubbs played a pivotal role in guiding DC to a formidable total of 208/4.

Ishant Sharma showcased his bowling prowess by taking three crucial wickets, following an impressive batting performance by Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs. Their efforts led Delhi Capitals to a significant 19-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, keeping their IPL 2024 playoff aspirations alive.

Porel and Stubbs played a pivotal role in guiding DC to a formidable total of 208/4. Despite valiant half-century knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, LSG could only muster 189/9 in response.

As DC looks to secure a playoff spot, they will need to rely on other match outcomes to determine their fate. On the other hand, LSG still have a game in hand, but their Net Run Rate could pose a significant obstacle in their quest for a playoff berth.

IPL 2024 Points Table after DC win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 661 runs

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 583 runs

3. Travis Head - 533 runs

4. Sai Sudharsan - 527 runs

5. Sanju Samson - 486 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 20 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 20 wickets

3. Varun Chakravarthy - 18 wickets

4. Khaleel Ahmed - 17 wickets

5. Mukesh Kumar - 17 wickets

Also read| IPL 2024: Arshad Khan's half-century goes in vain as DC beat LSG by 19 runs