Bollywood

From hiring relatives as stylist to strict no-phone policy: How Taapsee Pannu ensured Bollywood's most secretive wedding

Taapsee Pannu went all out in ensuring there were no leaks in her rather secretive and private wedding to Mathias Boe

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 14, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

article-main
Taapee Pannu tied the knot with Mathias Boe earlier this year
Taapsee Pannu dropped a bombshell recently when she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur. However, unlike most Bollywood stars, Taapsee chose to do it all on the down low, without any official announcement before, during, or after the wedding. There were no official pictures either. And despite the presence of several celebs and friends and family, there was no leak either, not till days later. A source has now revealed all that went into the planning of what is arguably Bollywood’s most secretive wedding in years.

Reports state that Taapsee and Mathias wed in Udaipur on March 23 as per both Sikh and Christian traditions. But it wasn’t until the first video of the wedding was leaked ten days later that the first visuals emerged. A source informs us, “Taapsee Pannu spared no effort in safeguarding the secrecy of her wedding, resulting into the quietest wedding Bollywood has ever seen. From appointing her sister as the wedding organizer to enlisting close relatives as her stylist, designer and more, every detail was meticulously planned to prevent any leaks.”

Like many other celebs, Taapsee also enforced a no-phone policy at her wedding but also added extra layers of security. “With a strict no-phone policy and exclusive invitations extended only to close relatives, she ensured utmost privacy. Any online picture uploads were strictly controlled, ensuring the success of her mission to keep the celebration under wraps,” adds the source.

The source also adds that Taapsee was steadfast that she wanted to get married in India and not abroad, where it would have been much easier to keep things under wraps. Almost six months on from the wedding, Taapsee and Mathias are yet to share any pictures from the wedding. The actress briefly spoke about the wedding in an interview she gave but apart from that, she had largely been quiet about this aspect of her life.

The actress will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Pratik Gandhi. The film sees her in the role of a cop. Taapsee will then reprise her role of Rani Kashyap in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, the sequel to her 2021 release Haseen Dilruba. Both the films are set to release later this year.

