Viral video: Wife and 11-year-old son of Bengaluru businessman become Jain monks, details inside

A family from Karnataka has garnered attention by embracing monkhood in the Jain community. Sweety, now Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji, and her 11-year-old son, renamed Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji, recently underwent the sacred ceremony of Diksha.

In a remarkable display of devotion and commitment to spiritual values, a family from Karnataka has made headlines by embracing monkhood in the Jain community. Sweety, a 30-year-old wife of businessman Manish, along with their 11-year-old son Hridhan, recently underwent the sacred ceremony of Diksha, marking their formal entry into the ascetic way of life.

The decision to renounce worldly comforts and embark on the path of spiritual discipline is considered highly honorable in the Jain community. Sweety, now known as Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji, and her son, renamed Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji, have willingly forsaken modern conveniences such as air conditioners, fans, beds, electronics, and other gadgets, as prescribed by the teachings of Jain Gods.

Viveka, a relative of the family, revealed to the media that Sweety had resolved to embrace monkhood even while she was pregnant with Hridhan. She was determined that her child would follow in her footsteps and lead a life dedicated to spiritual pursuits. Consequently, Hridhan was raised with the understanding that he would eventually embrace the monastic life, a decision wholeheartedly supported by his father, Manish.

Speaking to the media, Viveka expressed that Manish and other family members were delighted and proud of Sweety and Hridhan's decision. The family's unwavering support underscores the depth of their commitment to Jain principles and traditions.

The solemn Diksha ceremony of the mother-son duo took place amidst great reverence and celebration in January 2024, in the city of Surat, Gujarat. Following their spiritual initiation, Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji and Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji have taken up residence in Surat, where they continue their journey of spiritual growth and enlightenment.