Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

SAIL touches massive Rs 105375 crore milestone, records highest ever…

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

SAIL touches massive Rs 105375 crore milestone, records highest ever…

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

Tips to remove blackheads from cheeks

6 superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

7 common signs of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, went through ugly break up, then quit acting for religion, now married to..

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

The life of Aman Verma, who was one of the top stars in early 2000s, turned upside down when he a tape in which he was allegedly asking for sexual favours form an aspiring actress went viral.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 01:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Aman Verma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aman Verma, who appeared in TV shows like Khulja Sim Sim and Mahabharat Katha, was at the top of his career when he was caught in a string operation that changed everything for him.

His life turned upside down when a secret investigation by India TV happened. During the sting operation, Aman was recorded talking to a girl he didn't know and agreeing to spend the night with her. Later on a TV show called Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, he said the channel had edited parts of the conversation on purpose.

(Image credit: Aman Verm/Instagram)

However, Verma became the focus of a casting couch sting operation broadcasted on India TV in March 2003. In 2005, a video clip went viral allegedly showing him seeking sexual favors from an aspiring actress in return for a film role. This scandal created a stir in the industry, tarnishing Verma's image as a reputable actor. Despite his denials and efforts, the casting couch controversy resulted in him being boycotted by the industry.

In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Thikana, Aman mentioned that nobody from the TV industry supported him during that tough time. However, he said Salman Khan, Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt were there for him. Aman also shared that Salman promised to be there at a press conference whenever he decided to hold one.

During a 2005 press conference held at Mehboob Studio, Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Arbaaz Khan, director Ravi Chopra came to support Aman Verma.  Salman said that Aman, being a 32-year-old bachelor, was unfairly targeted, labeling it a conspiracy to defame him.

Aman Verma, who also hosted Indian Idol's first season with Mini Mathur and Zee Cinestars on Zee TV, acted in Bollywood films and appeared in TV shows like Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath as ACP Diler Kumar. Verma was also a contestant on the ninth season of Bigg Boss.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement