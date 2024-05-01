Google down for several users across world, 502 error reported

A limited number of users in India have been affected by the outage.

Google, the world's biggest search engine, were down for several users across the globe. Multiple users reported 502 error and problems reported with maps, Classroom, Earth and more. Users also reported about the issue on their X (Twitter) accounts. One user from Croatia wrote 'Google down' and shared a picture of an error page appearing when trying to use the search engine.

According to DownDetector, a platform that shows problems with online services globally, a limited number of users in India have been affected, with 78 reports at peak time. However, globally over 1400 reports were registered.

