Technology

Google down for several users across world, 502 error reported

A limited number of users in India have been affected by the outage.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 01, 2024, 09:50 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Google, the world's biggest search engine, were down for several users across the globe. Multiple users reported 502 error and problems reported with maps, Classroom, Earth and more. Users also reported about the issue on their X (Twitter) accounts. One user from Croatia wrote 'Google down' and shared a picture of an error page appearing when trying to use the search engine.

According to DownDetector, a platform that shows problems with online services globally, a limited number of users in India have been affected, with 78 reports at peak time. However, globally over 1400 reports were registered.

READ | Google banned over 2200000 apps from Play Store, removed 333000 bad accounts for…

 

