In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

The biggest stalwarts of Bollywood gathered to witness the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Here are the celebs who attended the Heeramandi grand premiere
Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon make his OTT debut with the web series Heeramandi. On Wednesday evening, the makers held a grand premiere of Heeramandi. The premiere night was attended by the biggest stalwarts of the film industry. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt attended the Heeramandi grand premiere, dazzled on the red carpet in a white outfit. She attended the evening with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
2. Salman Khan
Salman Khan attended the grand premiere of Heeramandi, and walked down the red carpet amid tight security.
3. Rekha
Veteran actress Rekha also arrived at the Heeramandi grand premiere, and charmed the red carpet with her presence.
4. Aditi Rao Hydri with Siddharth
Actress Aditi Rao Hydri, who will be seen in Bhansali's series attended the premiere night with her fiancee Siddharth.
5. Aditya Roy Kapur
The charming and dashing Aditya Roy Kapur attended the grand night and cheered for the team Heeramandi.
6. Kapil Sharma with Rajiv Thakur
Here's Kapil Sharma and Rajiv Thakur spreading some laughs on the red carpet of the Heeramandi grand premiere. Heeramandi will premiere on Netflix. The show will stream from May 1.