SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

8 birds that lay biggest eggs

8 Japanese habits to stay energetic 

 7 ways to keep fruits and vegetables fresh without fridge

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 50 to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 01, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 50th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals currently lead the points table with 8 wins in 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in 4th place with 5 wins in 9 games. With both teams having won 9 matches each in their head-to-head battles, another exciting clash is anticipated.

Live streaming details

When will the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The SRH vs RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The surface at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers help to both batsmen and bowlers in T20 cricket. While the first game of IPL 2024 saw a high-scoring encounter with Hyderabad recording 277 and conceding 246, the last two matches at this venue were low-scoring matches, favoring pacers. 

Weather report

In the evening, the temperature will be around 31 C in Hyderabad, and the real feel will be around 30 C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, with no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Rajinikanth's Coolie copied 'Disco' from his song, alleges Ilaiyaraaja; threatens 'repercussions' in legal notice

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Meet man, an Indian, with Rs 17000 crore net worth who still lives in his grandfather's house, his business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement