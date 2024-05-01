SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 50 to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the 50th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals currently lead the points table with 8 wins in 9 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in 4th place with 5 wins in 9 games. With both teams having won 9 matches each in their head-to-head battles, another exciting clash is anticipated.

Live streaming details

When will the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The SRH vs RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The surface at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers help to both batsmen and bowlers in T20 cricket. While the first game of IPL 2024 saw a high-scoring encounter with Hyderabad recording 277 and conceding 246, the last two matches at this venue were low-scoring matches, favoring pacers.

Weather report

In the evening, the temperature will be around 31 C in Hyderabad, and the real feel will be around 30 C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, with no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal