From Isha Ambani, Roshni Nadar to Divya Mahindra: Meet daughters of Indian industrialists

While Reliance Industries' Chairman's daughter Isha Ambani and KM Birla's daughter Ananya Birla are quite well-known, others such as Roshni Nadar and Ashni Biyani are relatively unknown.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 15, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, KM Birla and Anand Mahindra, among others need no introduction. Besides being top industrialists, they are fathers to daughters who have carved a place for themselves in the corporate realm. While Reliance Industries' Chairman's daughter Isha Ambani and KM Birla's daughter Ananya Birla are quite well-known, others such as Roshni Nadar and Ashni Biyani are relatively unknown.

Here are some famous and some lesser-known daughters of Indian industrialists:

  Isha Ambani: Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, is a key executive at Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, playing a significant role in the company's digital initiatives.

  Ananya Birla: Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, is a successful entrepreneur, musician, and mental health advocate, known for founding Svatantra Microfin.

  Roshni Nadar: Roshni Nadar Malhotra, daughter of Shiv Nadar, is the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and a prominent philanthropist through the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

    Divya and Aalika Mahindra: Divya and Aalika Mahindra are the daughters of Anand Mahindra, with Divya being actively involved in the family's hospitality ventures, particularly the luxury resort chain, Soneva.

    Rakhee Kapoor Tandon: Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, daughter of Rana Kapoor, is the founder of RAAS Capital (India) and has a notable background in finance and entrepreneurship.

    Radha Kapoor: Radha Kapoor, daughter of Rana Kapoor, is an influential entrepreneur and the founder of ISDI and DOIT Creations, focusing on design and innovation.

    Pia Singh: Pia Singh, daughter of KP Singh, is a prominent businesswoman associated with DLF Limited, focusing on the company's retail and commercial real estate divisions.

    Ashni Biyani: Ashni Biyani, daughter of Kishore Biyani, is a driving force behind Future Group's innovation and design strategies, particularly in fashion and retail.

 

