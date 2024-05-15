From Isha Ambani, Roshni Nadar to Divya Mahindra: Meet daughters of Indian industrialists

Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, KM Birla and Anand Mahindra, among others need no introduction. Besides being top industrialists, they are fathers to daughters who have carved a place for themselves in the corporate realm. While Reliance Industries' Chairman's daughter Isha Ambani and KM Birla's daughter Ananya Birla are quite well-known, others such as Roshni Nadar and Ashni Biyani are relatively unknown.

Here are some famous and some lesser-known daughters of Indian industrialists:



Isha Ambani: Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, is a key executive at Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, playing a significant role in the company's digital initiatives.



Ananya Birla: Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, is a successful entrepreneur, musician, and mental health advocate, known for founding Svatantra Microfin.



Roshni Nadar: Roshni Nadar Malhotra, daughter of Shiv Nadar, is the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and a prominent philanthropist through the Shiv Nadar Foundation.



Divya and Aalika Mahindra: Divya and Aalika Mahindra are the daughters of Anand Mahindra, with Divya being actively involved in the family's hospitality ventures, particularly the luxury resort chain, Soneva.



Rakhee Kapoor Tandon: Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, daughter of Rana Kapoor, is the founder of RAAS Capital (India) and has a notable background in finance and entrepreneurship.



Radha Kapoor: Radha Kapoor, daughter of Rana Kapoor, is an influential entrepreneur and the founder of ISDI and DOIT Creations, focusing on design and innovation.



Pia Singh: Pia Singh, daughter of KP Singh, is a prominent businesswoman associated with DLF Limited, focusing on the company's retail and commercial real estate divisions.



Ashni Biyani: Ashni Biyani, daughter of Kishore Biyani, is a driving force behind Future Group's innovation and design strategies, particularly in fashion and retail.