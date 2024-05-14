Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why did PM Modi choose 11:40 am to file his nomination from Varanasi?

A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin.

PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candiatate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varansi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

PM Modi arrived at the DM office in Varanasi clad in a full-sleeved white kurta with white churidar and blue jacket.

The PM was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh outside the Kal Bhairav temple. The Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome from people who showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' outside the temple.

Ahead of filing his nomination, he offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in the temple town and boarded a cruise to the Namo Ghat.
He offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi and was seen performing Aarti at the Temple.

PM Modi also performed Ganga Aarti, offering prayers to the River Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami today.

A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma were also present.

The NDA leaders TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jiten Ram Manjhi, President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party Chief Sanjay Nishad, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupendra Chaudhary, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, were present at the DM office in Varanasi.

Why did PM Modi choose 11:40 am to file his nomination?

Astrologically speaking, Abhijit Muhurat, occurring between sunrise and sunset, is regarded as the eighth muhurat of the day. On May 13, the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra will commence at 11:23 am and extend until May 14 at 1:05 pm, followed by the Ashlesha Nakshatra. These celestial alignments are deemed favorable for the Prime Minister according to his horoscope.

Additionally, the day coincides with Ganga Saptami, a significant occasion where it is believed that Goddess Ganga descends to earth to bless her devotees. The conjunction of Ganga Saptami and Pushya Nakshatra on May 14 further enhances the auspiciousness of the day, with any endeavors undertaken likely to meet with success and the fulfillment of one's wishes.

With agency inputs

Advertisement