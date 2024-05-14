Twitter
Bollywood

Meet India's musical genius, first child superstar who even Jagjit Singh was fan of, was murdered at 14 due to..

Master Madan then moved to Delhi where he completed his schooling. From 1931 to 1942, Master Madan continued singing in All India Radio along with veteran singers such as Ghulam Ali Khan, Mubarak Ali, Fateh Ali Dilip Chandervedi, and Dina Qawwal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

In 2022, a film titled 'Qalawas released on Netflix which was based on the life of two singers. One of them was Master Madan whose impeccable musical talents proved to be a curse for him. In the pre-independence era, Master Madan was a talented Ghazal and geet singer. 

Master Madan was poisoned to death at just 14 years of age because of the insecurity about his growing career. Often referred to as the first child superstar of India, Master Madan is still remembered for the sweetness of his voice even 90 years after his death. 

Born in December 1927 in Khan Khana, a village in Jalandhar (now Nawanshahar) of Punjab, Master Madan grew up in Shimla in the summers as his father Amar Singh Ghulam worked for the British Empire. Master Madan was 3 when his music training began. 

In just 6 months, Master Madan's musical talent became famous and the news of his talent spread far and wide. Madan got the title of Master Madan for his voice.

When Master Madan became a singing sensation at just 14 years of age, many big singers of the time started to envy him. Veteran singers were scared of Master Madan taking over their careers. Reports state that Master Madan's guru Sant Kaleraanvaale had once predicted his untimely and tragic death. 

Let us tell you that Master Madan’s last performance on stage was in Kolkata as a 14-year-old. He returned to Delhi after his stage performance and suffered a fever that never went away. 

Master Madan went back to Shimla in 1942 and died in June of the same year. It was revealed that a slow poison had harmed Master Madan's vital organs. Many reports are speculating the reason behind why he was poisoned. Some state that mercury was mixed in his drink at the radio station in Delhi, while others claim that a singer in Ambala gave Master Madan a poisoned paan. Some reports also state that he was given a poisoned drink in Kolkata (then Calcutta) during his famous performance.

People believe that Master Madan was given the slow poison by an upcoming singer, who was envious and threatened by his achievements.

Master Madan, in his short but impactful career, only recorded eight songs.

His eight songs are:

  • Bagaan wich peengan paiyaan (Punjabi)
  • Raavi de parle kandey (Punjabi)
  • Yun naa reh reh kar hamein tarsaaiye (Urdu Ghazal)
  • Heyrat se tak rahaay hain jahane wafaa mujhe (Urdu Ghazal)
  • Goree goree baiyaan (Thumri)
  • Mori bintee mano kanha re (Thumri)
  • Man ki man hi mahi rahi (Gurbani)
  • Chetnaa hei to chet le (Gurbani)

