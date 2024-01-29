Not Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, these actors were Sanjay Leela Bhansali's original choices for Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make Bajirao Mastani with the ex-couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had cast in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

The 2015 epic historical romance drama Bajirao Mastani narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone portrayed Bajirao I and Mastani, whereas Priyanka Chopra played the supporting role of Bajirao's first wife Kashibai. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film received commercial and critical acclaim from audiences and critics.

The National Award-winning filmmaker wanted the then real-life couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had cast in his 1999 love triangle film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to play the leads in Bajirao Mastani. But after their much publicised breakup, Bhansali could not bring them together and hence, his original casting choice fell through.

There were reports that Salman tried to replace Aishwarya with his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. After the success of Devdas in 2002, Bhansali announced Bajirao Mastani in 2003 with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the two titular leads, with Rani Mukerji as Kashibai. But even before the shooting could begin, the film was shelved.

For the next ten years, several names including that of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Hrithik Roshan cropped up regarding the film's casting but it was finally after the success of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 that Bhansali revived Bajirao Mastani. The director was so impressed by their sizzling chemistry in the Romeo & Juliet adaptation that he decided to repeat their casting in his magnum opus, and chose Priyanka Chopra for Kashibai's role.

Bajirao Mastani finally hit theatres in December 2015. The film went on to earn Rs 362 crore worldwide and received 7 National Film Awards for Best Direction, Best Supporting Actress (Tanvi Azmi), Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, and two Best Audiography Awards.



