Zeenat Aman requests film industry colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals on set: 'I was brought to tears when...'

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in several states in coming days; check full forecast

Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy, handler of 'Spirit of Congress' X account

RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Bollywood

Bobby Deol's biggest flop was made to relaunch career, backed by Dharmendra, pulled down from theatres, earned only...

Released in 2008, Chamku was touted to be the relaunch of Bobby Deol's career, but the film flopped badly, losing 70% of the budget, and the actor's string of flopped continued at the box office.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 03, 2024, 10:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bobby Deol in Chamku
Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the best phase of his career. After becoming sinister Baba Nirala in Aasharam to menacing Abrar in Animal, Bobby has revamped himself as a big baddie. The actor also enjoys a loyal fanbase who calls him Lord Bobby. The actor has been active in films since 1995. His debut film Barsaat, backed by his father Dharmendra's production Vijeyta Films was a hit, and went on to give blockbusters Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, and Badal. 

However, in mid-2000 Bobby witnessed a decline in his career. In 2007, he starred in six films, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Apne, Naqaab, and extended cameos in Nanhe Jaisalmer, and Om Shanti Om. Except for Om Shanti Om and Apne, other films featuring him were commercial disasters. After suffering back-to-back failures, his brother Sunny Deol and his father decided to relaunch Bobby with an action thriller. However, when the film was released, it became his biggest flop. 

Bobby Deol's biggest flop is...

Chamku, the Kabeer Kaushik-directed action thriller stars Bobby in the titular role of Chamku aka Chandrama Singh, a Naxalite who gets picked up under a covert Governmental program jointly conceived by RAW and the Intelligence Bureau to carry out political assassinations. In Chamku, Bobby Deol was paired opposite Priyanka Chopra, also it stars Danny Denzongpa, and the late Irrfan in key roles. 

Box office collection of Chamku

Chamku was produced by Dharmendra under his home production, Vijayta Films, and was released on August 29, 2008. The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 10 crores. The film opened with negative reviews from critics, calling it an outdated revenge drama, and performed poorly at the box office. As Box Office India reported Chamku grossed only Rs 3 crores, recovering only 30% and losing 70% of the budget. 

The effect of Chamku's failure 

After Chamku flopped, Vijayta Films suffered heavy losses that affected their future projects. It was reported that Sunny Deol was keen to start Ghayal Returns after Chamku, and planned for a 2012 release. The sequel to Ghayal was first announced with Ashwini Chaudhury as the director. Later, Sunny handed over the project to director Rahul Rawail. However, the film kept getting delayed and finally, the production house was revived eight years after Chamku. Ghayal Once Again was released in 2016, but the much-awaited sequel failed at the box office. Today, Chamku is referred to in meme culture. A sequence of Bobby wearing a wireless earbuds turned into a meme. Immediately after the still from the movie surfaced desi Twitter started hailing Deol for 'being' the inspiration for Apple to launch their AirPods.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Suriya's Kanguva and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. 

