Mumps cases rise in Delhi-NCR: Know causes, symptoms and preventive measures

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP's new face to contest from UP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat?

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

SIP calculator demystified: How to plan your financial future with precision

Why are Public Transportation Systems Adopting VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging for Electric Buses?

buyYoutubViews.com CMO Discusses Evolving Role of Viewership in Social Media Strategies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP's new face to contest from UP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat?

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

SIP calculator demystified: How to plan your financial future with precision

Batters with most sixes in death overs in IPL 2024 

8 ways to boost hydration apart from water in summer

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Meet singer who married his guru's wife; affair shocked Bollywood; singer was boycotted, once ruled music scene, now...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya Rai, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after shocking rumours, is now..

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, was an immigrant, used to earn Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina

HomeHealth

Health

Mumps cases rise in Delhi-NCR: Know causes, symptoms and preventive measures

Mumps is preventable through vaccination, with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine being the most effective method.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumps cases are seeing a surge in Delhi, NCR, predominantly affecting children between the ages of 6 and 7. This viral infection, caused by the paramyxovirus, manifests in facial swelling, painful salivary glands, fever, sore throat, and reduced appetite. Recent reports also highlight instances in Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Telangana. While symptoms are usually manageable and the condition tends to resolve on its own, there's a risk of rare but severe complications like meningitis and deafness.

Symptoms of mumps

The primary symptom of mumps is the swelling and tenderness of the salivary glands, particularly the parotid glands located beneath the ears. Additional symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, appetite loss, and difficulty in chewing or swallowing due to severe pain.

Preventions

Mumps is preventable through vaccination, with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine being the most effective method. This vaccine provides immunity against the virus and is routinely administered to children. Adults who haven't been vaccinated or haven't had mumps should also consider getting vaccinated. Furthermore, practicing good hygiene, like frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals, can help curb the spread of the virus.

Treatments option

There's no specific treatment for mumps, but supportive care can help alleviate symptoms. Adequate rest, hydration, and over-the-counter pain relievers (after consulting a doctor) can help manage fever and discomfort. Applying warm or cold compresses to the swollen glands may also provide relief. In severe cases or complications such as meningitis or orchitis (testicular inflammation), seeking medical attention is necessary.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

AAP's Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC for bail in CBI, ED cases on excise policy

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Viral video: Man makes 'AC' with fridge and cooler, netizens say 'India is not for beginners'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement