Mumps cases rise in Delhi-NCR: Know causes, symptoms and preventive measures

Mumps cases are seeing a surge in Delhi, NCR, predominantly affecting children between the ages of 6 and 7. This viral infection, caused by the paramyxovirus, manifests in facial swelling, painful salivary glands, fever, sore throat, and reduced appetite. Recent reports also highlight instances in Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Telangana. While symptoms are usually manageable and the condition tends to resolve on its own, there's a risk of rare but severe complications like meningitis and deafness.

Symptoms of mumps

The primary symptom of mumps is the swelling and tenderness of the salivary glands, particularly the parotid glands located beneath the ears. Additional symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, appetite loss, and difficulty in chewing or swallowing due to severe pain.

Preventions

Mumps is preventable through vaccination, with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine being the most effective method. This vaccine provides immunity against the virus and is routinely administered to children. Adults who haven't been vaccinated or haven't had mumps should also consider getting vaccinated. Furthermore, practicing good hygiene, like frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals, can help curb the spread of the virus.

Treatments option

There's no specific treatment for mumps, but supportive care can help alleviate symptoms. Adequate rest, hydration, and over-the-counter pain relievers (after consulting a doctor) can help manage fever and discomfort. Applying warm or cold compresses to the swollen glands may also provide relief. In severe cases or complications such as meningitis or orchitis (testicular inflammation), seeking medical attention is necessary.