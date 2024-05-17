Twitter
Maharashtra Board Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check results via SMS

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park, check routes

DNA TV Show: West Bengal sees political violence in all 4 phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

'Hit on my chest': AAP MP Swati Maliwal's shocking revelations in her complaint against CM Kejriwal's aide

IPL 2024: SRH enter playoffs after washout in Hyderabad; CSK, RCB to face off in virtual knockout

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park, check routes

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for Dadar's Shivaji Park area in anticipation of vehicular congestion during the 'Jahir Sabha' event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on May 17. The advisory includes traffic restrictions that will be implemented from 10 pm on May 16 until midnight the following day.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries. To manage the traffic flow effectively, Mumbai Police has designated several areas as 'no parking zones' for the duration of the Jahir Sabha.

Areas where parking will not be permitted include:

  • SVS Road from Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction
  • Entire Keluskar Road South and North in Shivaji Park
  • Dadasaheb Rege Marg
  • Entire MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5)
  • Lt. Dilip Gupta Marg - from Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road
  • N.C Kelkar Road from Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction
  • T.H Kataria Road - from Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction in Mahim
  • Thadani Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk
  • L.J Road - from Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Shobha Hotel in Mahim
  • Tilak Road - from Kotwal Garden Circle in Dadar to RA Kidwai Marg in Matunga East
  • Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road from Sea Link Road to JK Kapur Chowk up to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk
  • Dr. Annie Besant Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction
  • Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) Road - from Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction

Parking For People Attending ‘Jahir Sabha’-

  • Buses parking on the entire Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction
  • Entire RAK Road No. 4 from Arora Junction, Lijjat Papad Junction up to AIDS Hospital
  • Entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway station up to Tilak Bridge
  • Entire Nathalal Parikh Road, St. Joseph School up to Khalsa College in Matunga
  • Lady Jahagir Road, Ruia College Junction up to Five Gardens St. Joseph School in Matunga
  • Car parking at Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) at Elphinstone Road
  • Buses parking at Lodha PPL Parking, Senapati Bapat Road at Lower Parel
  • Car parking at Raheja PPL Parking in Worli
  • Car parking at Kohinoor PPL Parking in Shivaji Park
  • Car parking at India Bull Finance Center PPL Parking at Elphinstone Road
  • Bus Parking at Sasmira Road in the Worli Bus Depot Area
  • Bus Parking at Durdarshan Lane at Worli
  • Bus Parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk and towards Deepak Talkies Junction
  • Car parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg from Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School, Worli

Traffic diversions or alternate routes:

If SVS Road North Bound from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction is temporarily closed, traffic will be redirected from Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road, then through Agar Bazar, Portuguese Church, and finally, a left turn onto Gokhale Road or SK Bole Road.

If SVS Road South Bound is closed, drivers can take the route via Dandekar Chowk, make a left turn onto Pandurang Naik Marg, then proceed to Raja Badhe Chowk. From there, make a right turn onto L.J Road to reach Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road, depending on the destination.

 

 

