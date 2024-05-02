Meet singer who married his guru's wife; affair shocked Bollywood; singer was boycotted, once ruled music scene, now...

This singer married his guru's wife causing a major controversy and then faced boycott

The guru-shishya equation in India holds more significance than just a teacher-student relationship. In the music world, particularly Hindustani music, the equation is almost one of familial reverence. Hence, whenever one hears an incident of a relationship between a student and disciple sour. But that happened in the most shocking fashion some three decades ago, and left the Indian music industry shocked.

The singer who married his guru’s wife

Roopkumar Rathod is one of the most prominent ghazal singers of his generation, having sung his fair share of film songs as well over the years. Introduced to music by his father noted classical vocalist Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod, Roopkumar began playing table as a teenager. In the 80s, he became a part of the troupe of bhajan singer Anup Jalota. He played the table and performed with Jalota on several occasions. It is here that he met Sonali, who was married to Jalota. Eventually, Roopkumar and Sonali fell in love and decided to marry. Sonali’s divorce with Jalota and subsequent marriage to Rathod caused quite a controversy in the Indian music scene. An angered Anup Jalota urged the producers and composers in Bollywood to not sign Roopkumar and many paid heed to this as well.

Roopkumar Rathod’s singing career

Roopkumar began playback singing in 1992 with the film Angaar but his biggest break came in Border, in which he sang the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain. Over the years, he sung in several notable films, including Kareeb, Mela, Jism, Life in a Metro. In 2007, his song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a chartbuster. But after 2010, Roopkumar became less frequent with film songs and sang more ghazals. He and Sonali are still married and have one daughter – Reewa Rathod, who is also a professional singer.

