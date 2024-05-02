Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP's new face to contest from UP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat?

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

SIP calculator demystified: How to plan your financial future with precision

Why are Public Transportation Systems Adopting VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging for Electric Buses?

buyYoutubViews.com CMO Discusses Evolving Role of Viewership in Social Media Strategies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP's new face to contest from UP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat?

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

SIP calculator demystified: How to plan your financial future with precision

Batters with most sixes in death overs in IPL 2024 

8 ways to boost hydration apart from water in summer

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Meet singer who married his guru's wife; affair shocked Bollywood; singer was boycotted, once ruled music scene, now...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya Rai, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after shocking rumours, is now..

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, was an immigrant, used to earn Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet singer who married his guru's wife; affair shocked Bollywood; singer was boycotted, once ruled music scene, now...

This singer married his guru's wife causing a major controversy and then faced boycott

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 02, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

article-main
Roopkumar Rathod and Sonali Rathod performing
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The guru-shishya equation in India holds more significance than just a teacher-student relationship. In the music world, particularly Hindustani music, the equation is almost one of familial reverence. Hence, whenever one hears an incident of a relationship between a student and disciple sour. But that happened in the most shocking fashion some three decades ago, and left the Indian music industry shocked.

The singer who married his guru’s wife

Roopkumar Rathod is one of the most prominent ghazal singers of his generation, having sung his fair share of film songs as well over the years. Introduced to music by his father noted classical vocalist Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod, Roopkumar began playing table as a teenager. In the 80s, he became a part of the troupe of bhajan singer Anup Jalota. He played the table and performed with Jalota on several occasions. It is here that he met Sonali, who was married to Jalota. Eventually, Roopkumar and Sonali fell in love and decided to marry. Sonali’s divorce with Jalota and subsequent marriage to Rathod caused quite a controversy in the Indian music scene. An angered Anup Jalota urged the producers and composers in Bollywood to not sign Roopkumar and many paid heed to this as well.

Roopkumar Rathod’s singing career

Roopkumar began playback singing in 1992 with the film Angaar but his biggest break came in Border, in which he sang the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain. Over the years, he sung in several notable films, including Kareeb, Mela, Jism, Life in a Metro. In 2007, his song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a chartbuster. But after 2010, Roopkumar became less frequent with film songs and sang more ghazals. He and Sonali are still married and have one daughter – Reewa Rathod, who is also a professional singer.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, sparks speculation about contesting Lok Sabha elections from...

AAP's Manish Sisodia moves Delhi HC for bail in CBI, ED cases on excise policy

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Viral video: Man makes 'AC' with fridge and cooler, netizens say 'India is not for beginners'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement