Meet Dhanush, Akshay's co-star, who started career with flops, later gave Rs 1000-crore hit; is now winning hearts for…

Meet Mark Bennington, Akshay's co-star, who started career with flops, later gave Rs 1000-crore hit; is now winning hearts for…

Many actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and others, who started their careers with flops films, later became stars. Another such actor who left the US to move to India and work in Bollywood started his career with back-to-back flops but later gave Rs 1000-crore blockbuster.

The actor we are talking about hasn't played a lead role in Bollywood films yet, however, has been seen marking his presence in a limited screen time. He has worked with several superstars like Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Dhanush, and others. He is none other than Mark Bennington.

Mark Bennington is an American actor, photographer, drummer, and author. Born in Columbia, Missouri to a psychologist Father and educator/activist Mother. He grew up dreaming of being a ballet dancer or Architect, however, fate had another plan and after his graduation, he ventured into theatre. After doing theatre for 10 years he decided to try his hands at Photography and his work got featured in The Atlantic, The Huffington Post, UpWorthy, CNN, Variety, Verve, Man's World, Forbes, etc.

The actor was also a drummer and a part of a band and with this, he played drum in over 400 shows. One fine day, the actor came to Mumbai with the aim of seeing a different part of the world, go on a trip and meeting some actors this is how he met Guneet Monga who introduced him to some of the actors. One of his friends, who was working on Dibakar Banerjee's Byomkesh Bakshi, asked Bennington if he would audition for a role in the movie, on his refusal, his friend pleaded and that's how he got his first break in Bollywood.

Though the film failed to perform well at the box office, the actor got recognition and then went on to star in John Abraham's Pramanu which was also an average grosser. He then signed Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar which emerged to be a blockbuster. Not only this, but after Kesari, he starred in several hit TV shows, web series, and films like Chandrashekhar, Human, Angrezi Medium, and more.

Mark Bennington also played a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film emerged to be an all-time blockbuster collecting Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office. Not only this, the film's song Naatu Naatu, also won an Oscar for the Best Original Score, hence creating history. He also worked in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Dhanush's Captain Miller, and web series like Rocket Boys and Saas, Baahu and Flamingo.

Mark Bennington is now winning hearts for his potrayal of British Officer Samuel Henderson in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor will be next seen in the movie Indian 2 which also stars Kamal Haasan and is scheduled to release this year.

