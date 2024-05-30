'BCCI won't be able to stop MS Dhoni': Sunil Gavaskar hints at major announcement on this date

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the cricketing icon may have already made a decision about his future.

The future of the legendary MS Dhoni remains uncertain as speculation swirls around his potential retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's hopes for a perfect farewell from the IPL were dashed when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Chennai Super Kings, securing the final Playoff berth. Following the defeat, Dhoni quietly disappeared, evading even Virat Kohli's search efforts, only to resurface biking on the roads of Ranchi.

Surprisingly, even the Chennai Super Kings have remained tight-lipped regarding Dhoni's future plans. Team CEO Kasi Viswanathan has repeatedly stated, "I don't know," while expressing hope that Dhoni will return next year to lead the Yellove Army to a sixth IPL victory.

As Dhoni's 43rd birthday approaches on July 7th, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the cricketing icon may have already made a decision about his future. A viral tweet suggests that Gavaskar wishes for Dhoni to never retire, proposing a transition to a more advisory role akin to the Davis Cup, where players contribute to the team without necessarily playing in every match.

"I feel he will make a big announcement on July 7. MS Dhoni should never announce retirement from the IPL. Instead, he should stop playing in it. Whenever Dhoni feels fine, he can return to the league. Even BCCI will not be able to stop him as he will not retire from the tournament," Gavaskar was quoted as saying.

Sunil Gavaskar " Ms Dhoni should never announce retirement from the IPL. Instead,he should stop playing in it. Whenever Dhoni feels fine, he can return to the league.Even BCCI will not be able to stop him as he will not retire from the tournament."pic.twitter.com/eVNznenoys — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) May 27, 2024

Although DNA was unable to independently verify the statements, it is believed that Gavaskar made these remarks while providing commentary during the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2019, Dhoni disappeared from the public eye following India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup. Months passed without any news until the evening of August 15, 2020, when Dhoni officially announced his retirement from international cricket.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....