Watch: Ranveer Singh lifts Orry at Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash, grooves to Guru Randhawa’s 'Morni Banke'

Ranveer Singh lights up the stage at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash as he grooves to Guru Randhawa's 'Morni Banke'

The second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is currently underway and just like the previous one, this also hasseveral celebrities attending, gracing the stage with powerful performances. A video of Ranveer Singh grooving to Guru Randhawa's beats is going viral on social media with fans gushing over the actor's energy.

On Saturday, a Reddit user shared an inside video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash, wherein Guru Randhawa was seen performing his hit track Morni Banke, while Veer Pahariya was seen flaunting his dance skills on the stage. Guru then invited Ranveer Singh on stage who lit up the stage with his energy.

The video showed Ranveer Singh putting in his all on stage, while others were seen hooting for him and towards the end of the video, Ranveer was seen lifting Orry which has left fans in splits.

Netizens reacted to the energetic video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding bash. One of the comments read, "Ranveer has to be getting paid for being a constant performer for Ambani's events. It's hilarious." Another wrote, "The burst of eneregy is just next level." Another commented, "Guru and Ranveer, what an energetic combination." Another wrote, "Not Ranveer lifting Orry and twirling him. This is hilarious."

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Atlee and others are also attending the second pre-wedding bash in Italy at a crusie. However, Deepika Padukone missed the event as she is pregnant. Apart from Guru Randhawa, Katy Perry also performed at the Ambani pre-wedding bash.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15.

