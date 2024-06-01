Twitter
Another plot on Salman Khan's life foiled, police arrest four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, who planned to...

Ridhima Pandit to marry Shubman Gill in December? Actress breaks silence: 'If something...'

Inside pics of Dubai villa that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted their 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, its worth Rs..

Watch: Ranveer Singh lifts Orry at Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, grooves to Guru Randhawa's 'Morni Banke'

Hardik Pandya net worth: Natasa Stankovic to get 70% property? A look at star India cricketer's wealth

Inside pics of Dubai villa that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted their 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, its worth Rs..

The villa gifted to Radhika Merchant by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani reportedly costs a staggering Rs 640 crore.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Inside pics of Dubai villa that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted their 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, its worth Rs..
Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 946087 crore, is the chairperson of Reliance Industries. For those who are unaware, Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1950000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are often lauded for sparing no expense when it comes to pampering their children.

According to reports, the Ambanis threw lavish pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for which they spent approximately Rs 1259 crore. Global diva Rihanna performed on this opulent occasion; she was paid between Rs 66-74 crore. To commemorate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding, the Ambanis have sailed off for yet another lavish celebration. The celebrations started on a lavish cruise that carried 800 passengers from Italy to the South of France and back on May 29 to June 1.

While the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations are currently underway, let's take a peek inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Rs 640 crore villa in Dubai gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani ahead of their wedding. 

In April 2022, Mukesh Ambani acquired a sprawling beachfront villa on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's upscale district, for his youngest son Anant.

The opulent property boasts 10 bedrooms and a private beach spanning 70 meters, at a staggering cost of Rs 640 crore. 

