Viral video: Over 35 snakes crawl out of bathroom in Assam house, watch

A startling discovery unfolded in Assam's Nagaon district when a resident found over 35 snakes in their bathroom.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 08:55 AM IST

Viral video: Over 35 snakes crawl out of bathroom in Assam house, watch
In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a resident in Assam's Nagaon district stumbled upon a chilling sight when they entered their bathroom - over 35 snakes lurking within the confines of their home.

A video capturing this spine-chilling encounter has gone viral on the internet, shared by news agency ANI. The footage showcases a swarm of snakes emerging from beneath a large rock, sending shivers down the spine of viewers. In the video, the resident is seen bravely collecting the slithering creatures into a bucket.

ANI reported, "Around 35 snakes were discovered in a house located in the Kaliabor area of Assam's Nagaon district. These reptiles were rescued by Sanjib Deka, known for his affection towards animals."

The alarming video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, amassing over 9.3 million views. Reacting to the unsettling footage, one user cautioned, "Not a good place to build a toilet; snakes might return," while another expressed sheer terror, "I'd be terrified if I found a snake in my home."

Speaking to ANI, Sanjib Deka shed light on the harrowing experience, stating, "The homeowner alerted me about the presence of snakes, prompting my immediate intervention. Upon arrival, I was astounded to witness numerous snakes crawling around, totaling to approximately 35. These snakes were emerging from a recently constructed toilet in the house. Subsequently, I released them in the Joisagar Dalani area."

This isn't the first time Deka has come face to face with such daunting situations. Earlier, he made headlines for rescuing a colossal 14-foot-long Burmese python, weighing over 55 kg, from a tea estate in Kaliabo.

