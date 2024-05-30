Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow: Check timing, affected routes here

Bank Holidays in June 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

'Matter of...': India reacts to 'All eyes on Rafah', reaffirms support for Palestinian statehood

'Matter of...': India reacts to 'All eyes on Rafah', reaffirms support for Palestine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow: Check timing, affected routes here

Bank Holidays in June 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Highest run scorers in each edition of T20 World Cup

7 Indian cities where non-veg food is banned

7 indoor plants to keep your house cool

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Iran Kills Four Pakistanis Days After Death Of President Raisi In Helicopter Crash

‘World Got To Know Mahatma Gandhi From Movie’: PM Modi's Comment On Mahatma Gandhi Sparks Row

Shocking: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

Bujji & Bhairava trailer: Animated series depicts origins of Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, set 3 years before Kalki 2898 AD

HomeIndia

India

'Matter of...': India reacts to 'All eyes on Rafah', reaffirms support for Palestine

India reiterates its backing for Palestine statehood following Spain, Ireland, and Norway's recognition moves, emphasizing a two-state solution.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 30, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

'Matter of...': India reacts to 'All eyes on Rafah', reaffirms support for Palestine
Source (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has reaffirmed its strong support for Palestinian statehood and a two-state solution amid recent moves by several European countries to recognize Palestine on Thursday, May 30. This statement came from Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, during a weekly press briefing. Jaiswal emphasized India's historical support for Palestine, noting that India was one of the first countries to recognize the state of Palestine in the late 1980s. He reiterated that India backs the creation of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state that would coexist peacefully with Israel.

This reaffirmation follows the decisions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway to formally recognize Palestine. These European nations hope their recognition will invigorate international efforts towards achieving peace. Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed that this recognition aims to keep the hope for peace alive, despite initially wanting to recognize Palestine at the end of a peace process. He also called on Israel to halt the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On the Rafah situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for the protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict. We also note that the Israeli side has already accepted responsibility for it as a tragic accident and announced an investigation into the incident.."

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the recognition as a significant milestone for Norway-Palestine relations. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asserted that recognizing Palestine is crucial for peace and emphasized that the decision is not against Israel but rather a step towards ensuring two states can live in peace and security.

In response, Israel has criticized these recognitions, arguing that they support Hamas, the Islamist militant group responsible for the deadly attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of being complicit in incitement to genocide against Jews by recognizing Palestine.

India also voiced its concern over the tragic loss of civilian lives in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes killed at least 45 Palestinians, including many displaced individuals. The strikes on the displacement camp have drawn widespread condemnation and led to global outrage, with the hashtag "All eyes on Rafah" trending on social media.

Jaiswal highlighted India's consistent call for the protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law. He noted that Israel has accepted responsibility for the incident and announced an investigation. The tragedy in Rafah underscores the urgent need for measures to protect civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israel warns war in Gaza may extend seven more months

'I made no noise or...': Divya Agarwal breaks silence on rumours of divorce with Apurva Padgaonkar

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

Zaira Wasim’s father passes away; Dangal star pens emotional note

US opposes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid rising tensions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement