'Matter of...': India reacts to 'All eyes on Rafah', reaffirms support for Palestine

India reiterates its backing for Palestine statehood following Spain, Ireland, and Norway's recognition moves, emphasizing a two-state solution.

India has reaffirmed its strong support for Palestinian statehood and a two-state solution amid recent moves by several European countries to recognize Palestine on Thursday, May 30. This statement came from Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, during a weekly press briefing. Jaiswal emphasized India's historical support for Palestine, noting that India was one of the first countries to recognize the state of Palestine in the late 1980s. He reiterated that India backs the creation of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state that would coexist peacefully with Israel.

This reaffirmation follows the decisions by Spain, Ireland, and Norway to formally recognize Palestine. These European nations hope their recognition will invigorate international efforts towards achieving peace. Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed that this recognition aims to keep the hope for peace alive, despite initially wanting to recognize Palestine at the end of a peace process. He also called on Israel to halt the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On the Rafah situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for the protection of the civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict. We also note that the Israeli side has already accepted responsibility for it as a tragic accident and announced an investigation into the incident.."

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the recognition as a significant milestone for Norway-Palestine relations. Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asserted that recognizing Palestine is crucial for peace and emphasized that the decision is not against Israel but rather a step towards ensuring two states can live in peace and security.

In response, Israel has criticized these recognitions, arguing that they support Hamas, the Islamist militant group responsible for the deadly attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of being complicit in incitement to genocide against Jews by recognizing Palestine.

India also voiced its concern over the tragic loss of civilian lives in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes killed at least 45 Palestinians, including many displaced individuals. The strikes on the displacement camp have drawn widespread condemnation and led to global outrage, with the hashtag "All eyes on Rafah" trending on social media.

Jaiswal highlighted India's consistent call for the protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law. He noted that Israel has accepted responsibility for the incident and announced an investigation. The tragedy in Rafah underscores the urgent need for measures to protect civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.