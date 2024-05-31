Twitter
Cricket

'Best example of nepotism': Pakistan cricketer brutally trolled for poor performance in T20I series vs England

England clinched the series victory on Thursday with a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

'Best example of nepotism': Pakistan cricketer brutally trolled for poor performance in T20I series vs England
Courtesy: X @TheRealPCB
The Pakistan cricket team's wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, is facing severe criticism for his lackluster performance in the recent England vs Pakistan T20I series. England clinched the series victory on Thursday with a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I held in London. Inclement weather led to the cancellation of two matches, with only the second and fourth T20Is being played.

Returning to Azam Khan, the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has been facing criticism for his recent poor performances in matches. In the latest game, Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was dismissed for a duck by a fiery bouncer from Mark Wood, with the ball hitting his glove and landing in Buttler's hands. Additionally, he failed to make some easy and crucial catches during the match. Khan dropped a catch when Phil Salt was on 34, and later missed another straightforward opportunity when Will Jacks, on eight, edged Rauf.

Concerns have been raised about Khan's fitness and his potential inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, set to commence on June 2. Pakistan's first match is scheduled for June 6 against the USA in Dallas, with the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash taking place on June 9 in New York. The internet has been buzzing with discussions about Khan's performance and his readiness for such a prestigious tournament.

Here's how fans reacted to Azam's performance:

Recently, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi also raised concerns about the fitness of Azam Khan. During an interview with SamaaTV, Afridi stated,   "Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can't compromise on fitness. Main kabhi bhi fitness pe Azam Khan ko team ke paas aane dunga."

Also read| IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
