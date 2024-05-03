DNA TV Show: Why Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat over Amethi

Rahul Gandhi had lost from Amethi constituency to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 but won Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. With this, Congress ended the suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies. Rae Bareli seat was held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi had lost from Amethi constituency to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 but won Wayanad in Kerala, a seat he is contesting this time as well. But why did Rahul Gandhi choose Rae Bareli instead of Amethi? This is because the relationship between both seats is political. Hence, the reason for soft switching will also be political.

When Rahul Gandhi contested from Amethi in 2009, he got 71.80 per cent votes, but in 2014 these votes came down to 46.70 per cent and in 2019 it was only 43.90 per cent. In 10 years, Congress lost 28 per cent votes, while BJP's votes increased to 44 per cent.

Congress's votes have decreased by 16% in three elections in five assembly seats of Amethi. it does not have one seat out of five. There were three more risk factors for Rahul Gandhi in Amethi:

1- 'Loose' connection

Smriti Irani is now a resident of Amethi and connected to Amethi. Rahul Gandhi has visited Amethi only twice since 2019.

2- The 'team' is broken

Most of the local Congress leaders are now members of BJP. Congress lacks grassroots strategy makers

3- Addition of caste

Congress's grip on 26% SC-ST and OBC votes loosens. BJP's hold on 18% Brahmin and 11% Kshatriya votes

READ | Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy, handler of 'Spirit of Congress’ X account