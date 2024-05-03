Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan did not abuse at Wankhede during 2012 IPL, claims KKR official, responded to Suhana being called...

Shah Rukh Khan was banned for five years from entering the premises of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which included the Wankhede Stadium, after a heated confrontation with security personnel and cricket officials in 2012 IPL. This ban was eventually lifted three years later.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 03, 2024, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The 2012 altercation involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has resurfaced once again, as a former support staff member of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders has shed new light on the incident.

Shah Rukh Khan found himself banned for five years from entering the premises of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which included the Wankhede Stadium, after a heated confrontation with security personnel and cricket officials. This ban was eventually lifted three years later.

As KKR faced Mumbai Indians once again at Wankhede on Friday, discussions around the infamous incident naturally rekindled over X. Joy Bhattacharjya, a former member of the KKR family, mentioned the match on X, triggering a user to reference the alleged abuse incident involving Shah Rukh Khan. "KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone catcalls your young daughter," Bhattacharjya posted on X.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier offered his side of the story in various interviews, explaining that his anger was triggered by a religious slur directed towards him by the security staff. He had mentioned that his reaction was solely provoked by concerns for the safety of his children, including his daughter, who was present at the stadium.

The incident, which unfolded more than a decade ago, continues to be a subject of intrigue for both Bollywood and cricket enthusiasts. With differing accounts and perspectives emerging even now, the details of that fateful event at Wankhede Stadium remain a topic of debate and speculation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

