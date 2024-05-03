Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: 78-year-old man's heartwarming surprise for wife sparks tears of joy

Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

Zomato slapped with massive Rs 22291376 penalty, asked to pay for…

Meet man, was born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country’s first…

'He was making a...': White House defends Joe Biden's statement calling India, Japan 'xenophobic'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: 78-year-old man's heartwarming surprise for wife sparks tears of joy

Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

Zomato slapped with massive Rs 22291376 penalty, asked to pay for…

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

8 ways to stop blood sugar from spiking after breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Meet actress, who was penniless, had no food; then became highest-paid item girl, is married to star worth Rs 1000 crore

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: 78-year-old man's heartwarming surprise for wife sparks tears of joy

Elderly man's heartfelt gift to wife on her 73rd birthday, a Japanese cherry blossom tree, goes viral, touching the hearts of millions online.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 03, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a touching display of enduring love, an elderly couple from England has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide. A video shared by Instagram user Kate Keogh featuring her parents has gone viral, leaving viewers in tears of joy.

Joe Keogh, 78, melted hearts as he surprised his wife Jane on her 73rd birthday with a thoughtful gift—a Japanese cherry blossom tree. Symbolizing their love blossoming more with each passing year, Joe planted the tree in their backyard to mark the special occasion.

Jane's reaction was one of pure delight as she expressed her gratitude with a kiss and a warm embrace for her husband. The heartfelt moment struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised the couple for their genuine and enduring love.

Commenters flooded the post with messages of admiration, with many noting the rarity of such genuine affection. One user remarked, "This kind of genuine and pure love is very rare," while another commented, "You can sense their love for each other!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kate keogh (@kate_keogh)

In an interview with Newsweek, Kate shared the backstory behind the heartfelt gesture, revealing that her father knew of her mother's fondness for cherry blossoms. "They've admired these trees throughout their lives together," she said. "So, he thought what better way to celebrate her 73rd birthday than to plant a symbol of their growing love right in their own backyard."

Describing her parents as "head over heels in love," Kate emphasized that their bond remains as strong as ever after nearly 40 years together.

The heartwarming video was first posted on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 3.7 million likes. As the touching story continues to spread, it serves as a reminder of the enduring power of love and the beauty of heartfelt gestures.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who bought his school, demolished it to take revenge from teachers who beat him, faced backlash when...

True story of Heeramandi: The tawaif who became highest paid item girl, was brainwashed, then brutally murdered by...

Leading the way in digital transformation and change management: visionary tech professional AnkurKhare

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

Man offers water to thirsty camel in scorching desert, viral video wins hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement