What Is Vitrectomy? Know all about the eye surgery AAP MP Raghav Chadha has undergone in London

Vitrectomy is typically done to address obstacles blocking light from reaching the retina. It's commonly used to repair retinal detachments, where the retina separates from underlying tissues.

Raghav Chadha, a member of Rajya Sabha and a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party, recently underwent an emergency eye surgery in London. According to PTI reports, Chadha underwent a vitrectomy surgery. What exactly is this procedure, and why was it necessary? Dive into the details to understand more.

What is a vitrectomy?

Vitrectomy surgery is a delicate procedure used to address various eye conditions affecting the retina and vitreous humor, like retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, and epiretinal membranes. It involves removing the gel-like vitreous substance inside the eye to gain access to the back of the eye near the retina. By clearing this path, the surgery aims to repair or prevent further damage to the retina, which plays a crucial role in capturing light and transmitting signals to the brain. Factors like scars or blood flow issues can obstruct this path, necessitating vitrectomy.

Why do you need a vitrectomy?

Vitrectomy is typically done to address obstacles blocking light from reaching the retina. It's commonly used to repair retinal detachments, where the retina separates from underlying tissues. This procedure may also be necessary for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, vitreous hemorrhage, eye infections, severe eye injuries, or as a complication of cataract surgery. Without intervention, these issues can result in vision loss or other significant eye complications.

What are the risks of vitrectomy?

Vitrectomy, like any surgery, involves risks, although it's generally considered safe. However, it's crucial to consult a medical professional to assess individual factors like age, overall health, and underlying conditions that might affect the surgery. Some risks associated with vitrectomy include:

Infection: As with any surgery, there's a risk of infection, which can have serious consequences if not treated promptly.

Retinal damage: While the goal of vitrectomy is to address retinal issues, there's a small chance of unintentional retinal damage during the procedure, potentially affecting vision.

Cataract formation: Vitrectomy surgery can accelerate the development of cataracts, especially in older patients.

Vision changes: Temporary vision changes like blurred vision, floaters, or flashes of light are common post-surgery but typically improve as the eye heals.