MI vs KKR Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians By 24 Runs Kolkata Knight Riders 169 (Venkatesh Iyer 70, Manish Pandey 42, Jasprit Bumrah 3-18) defeated Mumbai Indians 145 (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Mitchell Starc 4-33) by 24 runs Kolkata Knight Riders solidified their position near the top of the IPL table, while Mumbai Indians faced another setback in their quest for a spot in the final four. Mumbai's loss, despite taking five KKR wickets early in the match, will require analysis from their management. They missed the opportunity to capitalize when KKR was struggling at 43 for 4, then 57 for 5. Despite a strong finish by Mumbai through Bumrah, KKR's recovery, fueled by an 83-run partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey, proved decisive. Mumbai's own batting struggles persisted, but Suryakumar Yadav's contribution kept their hopes alive. However, Mitchell Starc's performance dashed those hopes, particularly his pivotal 17th over, conceding only three runs. Despite Suryakumar's valiant effort, Starc's brilliance ultimately sealed Mumbai's fate. Starc's figures of 4 for 33, including crucial wickets at key moments, marked a remarkable comeback after a challenging start to the IPL season.