Elvish Yadav Bail Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Elvish Yadav has been granted bail in the case by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court, under the NDPS Act and Wildlife Protection. Noida Police had incarcerated Elvish Yadav, who had been confined to Luxor Jail in Gautam Buddha Nagar for the past five days.