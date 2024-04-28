Twitter
IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tushar Deshpande power Chennai Super Kings to 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

The hero of the day was Tushar Deshpande, who wreaked havoc with his impressive bowling figures of 4 for 27.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

Courtesy: X @ChennaiIPL
In a thrilling showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over the SunRisers Hyderabad by a staggering 78 runs in their IPL 2024 match. The hero of the day was Tushar Despande, who wreaked havoc with his impressive bowling figures of 4 for 27, leading CSK to bundle out SRH for a mere 134 runs.

But the real stars of the match were skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fell just two runs short of his second IPL century with a blistering 98 off 54 balls, and Daryl Mitchell, who notched up a brilliant half-century with 52 runs off 32 balls. Their stellar performances helped the five-time champions CSK post a formidable total of 212 for 3.

Despite a valiant effort from SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and T Natarajan, who each managed to take a wicket, it was not enough to stop the relentless onslaught from CSK.

