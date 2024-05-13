Meet IIT graduate who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, he earns more than Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

IIT-JEE topper Jagwani left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

IIT-JEE toppers with AIR 1 are often chased by big tech companies at high paying packages. Getting an IIT graduate on board is a big push for any company and getting an IIT graduate who got AIR 1 in IIT-JEE is a big achievement for any company. To get an admission in an IIT, lakhs of students spend years to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam. Among all the applicants, only a few are able to get the institution of their choice. An IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan went through this phase and knew that it takes a genius mind to get AIR 1 in IIT-JEE. When Anirudh Devgan got an opportunity, he hired an Indian genius who got a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. IIT-JEE topper Jagwani left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). After completing his master’s from MIT, Jagwani’s hard work and genius was appreciated by Anirudh Devgan who hired him to work at his firm.

Born and brought up in Delhi, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan did his schooling at Delhi Public School and graduated from IIT Delhi. For his master’s and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Devgan moved to the US. He worked at IBM and Magma Design Automation before joining Cadence Design Systems. He was named as the CEO of Cadence Design Systems in 2021. When Anirudh Devgan became CEO, he was awarded a base Salary of $725,000 with a Target Bonus of 125% of the base salary. He was further given a promotion grant stock option of a value equal to $15 million.

Anirudh Devgan is known for his contributions to electronic design automation, physical design and signoff, statistical design and optimization, and verification and hardware platforms. As per media reports, his annual salary as the President and CEO of Cadence in 2022 was Rs 265 crore.