IPL 2024: Will Jacks, Virat Kohli power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to big win against Gujarat Titans

Bengaluru's Will Jacks smashed a remarkable century, supported by a magnificent innings from Virat Kohli, leading RCB to a 9-wicket victory over GT. This win keeps RCB alive in the playoffs race.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

Will Jacks struck a stunning hundred, while Virat Kohli slammed a half-century as they powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominating nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Opener Kohli (70 not out) and one-down Jacks (100 not out) shared 166 runs for the unbroken second wicket to overhaul the target of 201 with 24 balls to spare. RCB reached 206 for 1 in 16 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted 200 for 3 after being invited to bat. Sai Sudharsan (84 not out) and M Shahrukh Khan (58) struck fifties to take GT to the 200-run mark. For RCB, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 84 not out, M Shahrukh Khan 58; Swapnil Singh 1/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 206 for 1 in 16 overs (Virat Kohli 70 not out, Will Jacks 100 not out).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

