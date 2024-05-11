Meet Ankush Bahuguna, first Indian male beauty influencer who is all set to shine at Cannes 2024

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh was using 27 email accounts, police says he feared being...

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB vs DC IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against Delhi Capitals

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

7 signs of confident people

India's 8 highest-paid TV actors

10 signs that you are consuming too much salt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This actor rejected Abhishek Bachchan's film 4 times, later became scene-stealer of flop movie, producer gave him...

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet Ankush Bahuguna, first Indian male beauty influencer who is all set to shine at Cannes 2024

With a passion for writing and content creation, he has garnered a massive following across various social media platforms, emerging as a prominent figure in the Indian beauty and comedy content spheres.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 11, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Famous Indian beauty content creator, Ankush Bahuguna, is set to make waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, marking a historic moment as the first male beauty influencer from India to grace the renowned red carpet. Selected amidst stiff competition from global beauty influencers, Ankush's journey from humble beginnings to international recognition epitomizes resilience and self-discovery.

Originally hailing from the capital city of India, Ankush initially pursued architecture before finding his true calling in content creation. Battling self-doubt and bullying in his childhood, Ankush's transition into a confident and inspiring figure reflects his remarkable journey of personal growth. With a passion for writing and content creation, he has garnered a massive following across various social media platforms, emerging as a prominent figure in the Indian beauty and comedy content spheres.

Ankush's versatility in the digital landscape, particularly in beauty content, has been instrumental in challenging gender norms and captivating audiences with engaging content. His upcoming Cannes debut, where he will be styled by celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi, marks a significant milestone not only in his career but also in advancing South Asian representation in global beauty and fashion.

Reflecting on his journey, Ankush expresses gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "Walking the Cannes Red Carpet seemed beyond my wildest dreams. It truly shows that with belief and hard work, you can achieve the extraordinary." He emphasizes the importance of his Cannes debut in promoting acceptance of men's beauty on a worldwide stage, heralding a new era of inclusivity and representation.

Ankush's influence extends beyond social media, with his popular YouTube series 'Wing It With Ankush' showcasing makeup inspirations and collaborations with notable personalities. His groundbreaking achievements include being the first male beauty creator to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and earning a spot on the Forbes list of India's top digital creators.

In addition to his digital endeavors, Ankush has ventured into acting, starring in web series such as 'Joint Venture' and 'Badboli Bhavna.' 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature in capital settles at 38.9 degrees Celsius, check forecast for tomorrow

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

'Ramesh Awasthi Ke Samman Mein, Great Khali Maidaan Mein', top wresteler's road show for BJP candidate draws huge crowd

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement