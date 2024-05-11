Meet Ankush Bahuguna, first Indian male beauty influencer who is all set to shine at Cannes 2024

Famous Indian beauty content creator, Ankush Bahuguna, is set to make waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, marking a historic moment as the first male beauty influencer from India to grace the renowned red carpet. Selected amidst stiff competition from global beauty influencers, Ankush's journey from humble beginnings to international recognition epitomizes resilience and self-discovery.

Originally hailing from the capital city of India, Ankush initially pursued architecture before finding his true calling in content creation. Battling self-doubt and bullying in his childhood, Ankush's transition into a confident and inspiring figure reflects his remarkable journey of personal growth. With a passion for writing and content creation, he has garnered a massive following across various social media platforms, emerging as a prominent figure in the Indian beauty and comedy content spheres.

Ankush's versatility in the digital landscape, particularly in beauty content, has been instrumental in challenging gender norms and captivating audiences with engaging content. His upcoming Cannes debut, where he will be styled by celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi, marks a significant milestone not only in his career but also in advancing South Asian representation in global beauty and fashion.

Reflecting on his journey, Ankush expresses gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "Walking the Cannes Red Carpet seemed beyond my wildest dreams. It truly shows that with belief and hard work, you can achieve the extraordinary." He emphasizes the importance of his Cannes debut in promoting acceptance of men's beauty on a worldwide stage, heralding a new era of inclusivity and representation.

Ankush's influence extends beyond social media, with his popular YouTube series 'Wing It With Ankush' showcasing makeup inspirations and collaborations with notable personalities. His groundbreaking achievements include being the first male beauty creator to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and earning a spot on the Forbes list of India's top digital creators.

In addition to his digital endeavors, Ankush has ventured into acting, starring in web series such as 'Joint Venture' and 'Badboli Bhavna.'