Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

Kishan who hails from Assam’s Dibrugarh developed a messaging app called Texts.com. This app offers you a platform to manage all your favourite messaging applications.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 13, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

In recent years, young Indian entrepreneurs have been making significant strides in the world of business. Their exposure to the internet plays a significant role in enhancing their knowledge base and skill set. The technical skill set that they acquire through various online courses or tutorials is essential for building companies or startups. Kishan Bagaria, a tech genius, embarked on a remarkable journey of success by harnessing knowledge and skill sets acquired from the internet. His passion for learning and innovative thinking paved the way for the creation of a company that he eventually sold for Rs 416 crore to Automattic, a parent company of WordPress.

Kishan who hails from Assam’s Dibrugarh developed a messaging app called Texts.com. This app offers you a platform to manage all your favourite messaging applications. It seamlessly integrates popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter (now X), and Telegram, all under an interface, with plans to upgrade more in the future.

Kishan’s innovative app caught the attention of Automattic CEO and Founder Matt Mullenweg. Eventually, the 26-year-old Kishan signed a deal with the US company and sold Texts.com for a whopping $50 million (approximately Rs 416 crore).

According to Northeast Live, Kishan studied upto Class 8th at Don Bosco School in Dibrugarh. Later, he completed his Classes 9th and 10th at Agrasen Academy in Dibrugarh. Kishan never went to college. He instead referred to the internet or online resources to hone his skills and broaden his knowledge. 

