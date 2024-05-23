Twitter
Know about Travancore royal family that controls treasure of the wealthiest temple on Earth

In 2011, public petitions led to a Supreme Court ruling questioning the Travancore royal family's custodial rights over the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 23, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

The Travancore royal family holds a significant portion of the country's gold reserves and has a rich history of wealth and power. After losing control of the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the family regained it in 2020.

Travancore Royal Family: A Brief History

Travancore was a princely state before India's Independence. In 1949, Travancore merged with India, stripping the royal family of their ruling rights. The last ruling Maharaja was Shree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, who died in 1991 without an heir. His younger brother, Shree Uthradom Thirunal Marthanda Varma, succeeded him but died in 2013. Shree Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the son of Maharani Karthika Thirunal Lakshmi Bayi, is the current head, holding a largely ceremonial title. Maharani Karthika Thirunal Lakshmi Bayi was the only sister of Shree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma and Shree Uthradom Thirunal Marthanda Varma.

The Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple Case

In 2011, public petitions led to a Supreme Court ruling questioning the Travancore royal family's custodial rights over the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. However, in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the royal family, reinstating their control over the temple after a nine-year legal battle.

The Wealth of the Travancore Royal Family

The Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple is renowned for its immense wealth. In 2011, the temple's vaults were opened, revealing 9,000 kg of gold and a vast collection of valuable diamonds, estimated to be worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore, according to Al Jazeera. This treasure makes the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple the wealthiest temple in the world.

The Supreme Court's decision reaffirmed the Travancore royal family's custodial rights, making them the rightful guardians of the temple's vast riches.

