'To my surprise...': Neena Gupta says she is amazed as everyone from different backgrounds loves Panchayat

Neena Gupta said that she was amazed to see the love that the series Panchayat had received.

It is Neena Gupta’s era and we’re just living in it. Returning as the effervescent pradhan Manju Devi, in the much-anticipated third season of the Original series Panchayat, the icon has received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers alike for her portrayal in the standout series.

Ahead of season 3 of the fan-favourite series’ global premiere, Neena Gupta reflected on the series' broad appeal and expressed her admiration at how it has resonated with audiences from different walks of life, across the globe.

Neena Gupta shared, "Panchayat has captured the hearts of not only Hindi content consumers but also audiences from different walks of life, even those who typically gravitate towards English content. To my surprise, everyone from diverse backgrounds, including people of different classes and age groups, has not just embraced the series but showered it with immense love. I am amazed by the overwhelmingly positive response the show has garnered over the years. It has truly bridged barriers and resonated with a wide audience across the globe, making it a joy to witness its widespread appeal."

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The star cast boasts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles.

The new season will premiere in Hindi exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.