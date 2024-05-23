'To my surprise...': Neena Gupta says she is amazed as everyone from different backgrounds loves Panchayat

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Scam (Tested For 90 Days) Does This Blue Tonic Supplement Work For Weight Loss?

Sugar Defender Scam (60 Days Of Testing) What Users Are Saying About This Blood Sugar Support Formula

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Scam (Tested For 90 Days) Does This Blue Tonic Supplement Work For Weight Loss?

Roasted Makhana vs Dry Makhana: Which is healthier?

Teams with most defeats in IPL playoffs

8 effective home remedies to reduce dark circles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Shreyas Talpade reveals Kartam Bhugtam is inspired from life of Soham Shah's cousin: 'For 10 years...'| Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...

HomeTelevision

Television

'To my surprise...': Neena Gupta says she is amazed as everyone from different backgrounds loves Panchayat

Neena Gupta said that she was amazed to see the love that the series Panchayat had received.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 23, 2024, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Panchayat 3 (Neena Gupta)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It is Neena Gupta’s era and we’re just living in it. Returning as the effervescent pradhan Manju Devi, in the much-anticipated third season of the Original series Panchayat, the icon has received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers alike for her portrayal in the standout series.

Ahead of season 3 of the fan-favourite series’ global premiere, Neena Gupta reflected on the series' broad appeal and expressed her admiration at how it has resonated with audiences from different walks of life, across the globe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta shared, "Panchayat has captured the hearts of not only Hindi content consumers but also audiences from different walks of life, even those who typically gravitate towards English content. To my surprise, everyone from diverse backgrounds, including people of different classes and age groups, has not just embraced the series but showered it with immense love. I am amazed by the overwhelmingly positive response the show has garnered over the years. It has truly bridged barriers and resonated with a wide audience across the globe, making it a joy to witness its widespread appeal."

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The star cast boasts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles.

The new season will premiere in Hindi exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

Meet superstar who worked in many hit shows, earns Rs 2 lakh per episode, has now decided to quit TV due to..

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement