Old video resurfaces: Hippo attempts zoo breakout, gets slapped by security guard

A viral video resurfacing from 2022 shows a security guard's daring efforts to prevent an escaped hippo from harming zoo visitors.

In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a security guard at a local zoo risked his life to protect visitors from an escaped hippopotamus. The incident, which occurred in 2022 but recently resurfaced on social media, showcases the incredible bravery of the guard as he confronts the massive animal.

Security guard risking his life to save incredibly unalarmed zoo visitors from a hippo pic.twitter.com/HH9T1x67py — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 22, 2024

The video, originally posted on Twitter by user @AMAZlNGNATURE, begins with the unsettling sight of the hippo attempting to climb out of its enclosure. As onlookers watch in shock, the guard springs into action, rushing towards the scene to intervene.

With nerves of steel, the guard approaches the hippo and delivers a series of slaps to deter it from escaping further. Despite the animal's attempts to assert dominance, the guard persists, gently guiding it back towards the safety of its enclosure.

After a tense standoff, the hippo relents and retreats, allowing the guard to secure the area and ensure the safety of all zoo visitors. The 39-second clip has since garnered widespread attention on social media, sparking a debate among users about the ethics of intervening with wild animals.

While some praised the guard's quick thinking and bravery, others criticized the use of force against the hippo, arguing that animals should not be held in captivity for human entertainment.

"It's a hippo, I'd be surprised if it even felt it, and it's clearly not scared of him," remarked one Twitter user, highlighting the varying opinions surrounding the incident.