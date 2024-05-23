DNA TV Show: Why violence emerged in West Bengal's Nandigram

BJP Leader of Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendhu Adhikari has blamed the TMC for the recent violence.

A major attack took place on BJP workers on Wednesday night in Nandigram, Bengal. It is alleged that this attack was carried out by TMC workers. In this attack, one woman worker of BJP was killed and 7 workers were seriously injured. The attackers were armed with sharp weapons. There is an atmosphere of panic in Nandigram after this attack. BJP is protesting over the murder of its party workers, and the security forces are trying to silence everyone by using batons to conduct voting after two days.

Nandigram was once the stronghold of TMC. From here Suvendu Adhikari kept winning on behalf of TMC. In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari fought on behalf of BJP, and defeated Mamata Banerjee. Perhaps for this reason Suvendu Adhikari and Nandigram are in the hitlist of TMC. A few days ago, in a rally in Haldia, Mamata had talked about taking revenge for the Nandigram defeat. BJP Leader of Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendhu Adhikari has blamed the TMC for the recent violence.

So, is the violence in Nandigram an act of revenge by Mamata? Was the attack carried out only to instil fear in the people of Nandigram, which falls in Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP had won last time? Mamta Banerjee knows that BJP's dominance has increased here. So is the fear of violence being created to ensure low voting? Nandigram has become a hotbed of politics.

Just a few days ago, Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's rally was held here. He had said very provocative things in his rally. At present, Nandigram remains in a restive situation before voting. Now the big challenge will be to bring people to the polling centers because there is panic among the people after the violence.