Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

IMD has issued an orange alert in Delhi for the next three days.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast
While Delhi's days have been unbearably hot in Delhi-NCR for almost a month, Saturday's maximum temperature reached 44.6 degrees Celsius. Observing the extreme weather conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Delhi for the next three days. This alert will be in place for three consecutive days from June 16 to June 18.

Of its several weather stations, Aya Nagar recorded 46 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 45 degrees Celsius, they said. Similar weather is likely on Sunday with mainly clear skies and heatwave conditions in several parts of Delhi.
 
The scorching heat and record-high temperatures in Delhi are accompanied with an acute water crisis. The capital will be on orange alert for the next three days, which stands for 'be prepared' in the colour codes.
Delhi recorded a high of 43.4 degree Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season’s average.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to cross 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, IMD said.

According to IMD, a heatwave occurs when the maximum temperature at an IMD weather station in the plains crosses at least 40 degrees Celsius.
 
Over the past few weeks, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has been experiencing record temperatures due to an extensive heatwave, with the town occasionally reaching temperatures beyond 30 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, states that the summertime average temperature here used to range from 19 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The centre has issued an extensive heatwave warning for the next three days in few pockets of Shimla, Kullu, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una, Kangra, Mandi and Solan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
