Rare flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in 48 hours spreads in Japan: All you need to know

'I will have more to say...': Justin Trudeau on whether Canada will invite PM Modi to G7 Summit 2025

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM

Rare flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in 48 hours spreads in Japan: All you need to know

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Mouni Roy drops latest photos with husband Suraj Nambiar from Spain vacation

10 desi alternatives to international superfoods

8 people with highest IQs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Anushka Sharma wishes Happy Father's Day to Virat Kohli on Vamika, Akaay's behalf: 'How can one person be...'

Check out how Anushka Sharma wished Virat Kohli on Father's Day 2024 on behalf of Vamika and Akaay.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 02:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anushka Sharma/Instagram
As the families are celebrating Father's Day 2024 today, Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post for the Indian cricketer and her husband Virat Kohli on the special occasion. The Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actress shared a photo of what seemed like Vamika and Akaay's footprints in yellow colour, with Happy Father's Day written beneath them.

Along with the photo, Anushka wrote, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling! We Love You", and tagged Virat Kohli with a kissing emoji and a red heart emoji. As soon as the actress shared the post, their fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

One of the netizens wrote for Virat Kohli, "Wow, the best batsman, the best husband & now the best father", while another added, "Cutest thing on Internet Today". "Best dad in the whole universe", read another comment. Some of their fans also requested the couple to show the face of Akaay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

