TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

T20 World Cup, USA vs IRE weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? What happens to Pakistan?

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

Company with Rs 183000 crore valuation got in crises, founder's Rs 17545 crore net worth dropped to zero, now get...

The order restrained Byju's from going ahead with the second rights issue, which according to the investors commenced on May 13 and was to end on June 13.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 04:55 PM IST

Ed-tech company Byju's founded by Byju Raveendran has been experiencing financial difficulties. Struggling to stay afloat, the founder has been removed from the Forbes Billionaires list, and his net worth reduced to zero. Previously listed with a net worth of Rs 17,545 crore, Byju Raveendran's net worth in the Index 2024 shows him at zero amid challenges faced by Byju's which once had a peak valuation of $22 billion. But in less than a year, his fortunes drastically changed, and all of his wealth was gone. To support his employees, he even mortgaged his house to pay their salaries. 

His net worth has now completely dwindled to nothing, depicting a tale of his journey from riches to rag. Compared to the previous year, Forbes has removed four people from its list of billionaires this year, including Byju Ravindran. The company's valuation has plummeted to 1 billion dollars, resulting in Ravindran's wealth reducing to zero.

NCLT directs Byju's to keep status quo on shareholding

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has restrained edtech firm and Byju's brand parent Think and Learn from moving ahead with the ongoing rights issue started on May 11, effectively halting the process to maintain the status quo.

The Bengaluru bench of NCLT, in an order dated June 12, also asked Byju's to submit complete details of its shareholders before and after the allotments of equities on March 2 as per the first tranche of rights issue.

According to investors who approached the tribunal, Byju's proposed a second rights issue by way of an offer letter dated May 11 which opened on May 13 and was scheduled to end on June 13.

The tribunal said it "hereby restrains the respondents from going ahead with the present rights issue which is in progress" till the disposal of the main petition filed by investors.

"The respondents are further directed to keep the amounts collected so far since opening of the second rights issue in relation to this offer in a separate account which should not be utilised till the disposal of the main petition," the order said.

A group of four investors -- Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV -- along with support from other shareholders, including Tiger and Owl Ventures, had approached the NCLT against the company management and the rights issue.

The company claimed to have received 100 percent commitment for a USD 200 million rights issue in February. The company initiated the rights issue at a 99 per cent lower valuation compared to its peak enterprise value of USD 22 billion.

According to investor sources, Byju's first rights issue was for USD 200 million, which it failed to raise and therefore the company initiated the second round of USD 100 million.

"It is doubtful that they even raised USD 100 million from the first rights issue but that is the narrative that the company has pushed," the investor source said on the condition of anonymity.

Queries sent to Byju's received no response but sources privy to affairs at Byju's said that the ongoing rights issue is not the second tranche of fundraise but the continuation of the February rights issue.

"The investors could invest only on pro-rata basis based on their shareholding in Byju's. Some of the investors did not participate, therefore the issue was not 100 per cent subscribed, though the company received commitment for subscription worth USD 200 million.

"The present rights issue is continuation of the same on super pro-rata basis, which means the left-out portion can be subscribed by existing shareholders," a source close to Byju's said.

Another source said Byju's had stated that it received a commitment for a USD 200 million subscription.

The NCLT has listed the matter for hearing on July 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
