Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on Sharmin Segal's performance in Heeramandi: She kept saying, 'Mama, I will...'

Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, plays Alamzeb in Heeramandi. Her performance has left the audience and fans disappointed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has garnered praise from the audience, however, Sharmin Segal's performance disappointed both fans and critics.

Sharmin, who is Bhansali's niece, plays Alamzeb, Mallikajaan's daughter in Heeramandi. Though neither Sharmin nor Bhansali have directly reacted to the criticism but in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bhansali shared that Sharmin repeatedly expressed her intention to underplay her role. He said, "Mama, I’ll underplay.' I said, ‘Underplay? Are you thinking I’m going to ask you to overplay?”

He further mentioned, “I know that they (the new generation of actors) love me as much. I can see it in the way (they ask me), ‘Are you happy? Should we do one more take? Can we do it one more time? Are you okay? I can see that love in their eyes. Now that’s very rare,” he added.

Amid trolling, Heeramandi actor Anuj Sharma, who played Hamid in the series, defended her and said it’s not necessary to have expressions every time. While speaking to The Press Free Journal, Anuj said, “It is not necessary to have an expression every time. Sharmin has given her 100 percent. She is carrying the entire load of the series on her shoulders. It is not a small series, it’s one of the most expensive shows in Asia, directed by the world's best director, and is released worldwide. People are against her because of nepotism.”

He added, “There has been talks about nepotism for the past five years. I've been in the industry for 27 years and my family has sacrificed a lot for my career. Even they have equal rights to my success. There's nothing called nepotism. If you don’t look at her as Sanjay sir’s niece but as a new girl who has entered the industry, you cannot feel flaws in her work. You will love her work. I have no problems with that.”