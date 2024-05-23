Worst Indian film ever ended actor's career, saw court cases; it's not Jaani Dushman, Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Himmatwala

Deshdrohi, starring Kamaal R Khan (KRK), has the lowest rating among Indian films by IMDb.

Several Indian movies are released every year, sometimes they are praised while many times they are heavily criticized by both critics and viewers. Despite hoping for success, many films fail to meet expectations due to various reasons.

Some are even labeled as the worst ever, based on ratings, with one movie standing out as the absolute worst according to IMDb.

Worst movie ever

According to IMDb, Deshdrohi, starring Kamaal R Khan (KRK), has the lowest rating among Indian films with significant votes, scoring a dismal 1.2. This rating is exceptionally low, comparable to very few movies worldwide, and none have a lower rating. Deshdrohi, KRK's acting debut, was poorly received by critics and audiences alike, and it also flopped at the box office, earning only Rs 89 lakhs despite its Rs 3 crore budget.

Deshdrohi, directed by Jagdish A. Sharma and produced by KRK himself, featured a cast including Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Manoj Tiwari, Aman Verma, Mukesh Tiwari, Kader Khan, and Zulfi Syed. The film stirred controversy for allegedly trying to capitalize on the 2008 attacks on North Indians in Maharashtra. This led to objections during the certification process by the CBFC, and the Mumbai Police issued a notice against its special screening. The film's release was postponed and faced a 60-day ban in Maharashtra by the government. Eventually, it hit theaters on November 14, 2008, but its release in Maharashtra was delayed until January 2009 due to the ban.

KRK's Deshdrohi was a nightmare not only for the audience but also for the film critics. Interestingly, KRK was also the writer, lyricist and producer of Deshdrohi. The film was directed by Jagdish Sharma. 'Deshdrohi' may have been a disaster, but it brought KRK into the limelight and his career took off. All the actors who worked in the film except KRK, are yearning to work in films today and it would not be wrong to say that the film ended the career of many actors.

Apart from KRK, famous actors like Lagaan actress Gracy Singh, 'Baghban' Aman Verma, Ashoka’s Hrishita Bhatt, Manoj Tiwari and Kim Sharma worked in 'Deshdrohi'. Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Kim Sharma are nowhere to be seen in films today