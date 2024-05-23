Twitter
Education

IIT-JEE topper joins IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skips placement drive, now working as a...

He secured a seat in one of the top IITs - IIT Bombay and studied Computer Science Engineering from 2017 to 2021.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

IIT graduates are leading some of the largest tech companies globally and making the institution and country proud. One such story is of a man who is an IIT graduate who skipped a placement drive to become an entrepreneur. Kalpit Veerwal got a perfect 360 out of 360 and secured AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2017. He secured a seat at IIT Bombay and studied Computer Engineering from 2017 to 2021. However, he did not sit for the placement round as he wanted to start his own business.

A few years ago, he wrote on LinkedIn that he will not sit for placement. “I wanted to build the nation and create more employment for the country. I started my online education company AcadBoost Technologies in 2019, and by god's grace and your support, we employ 30+ people (most work from home, with flexible and acceptable working hours). Today we can empower 60,000+ school and college students and pay taxes to the Indian government to build the country.” reads his post

Kalpit Veerwal excelled in multiple competitive tests and was consistently a stellar student. He had always aspired to start his own company, and after making history in the entrance exam, he joined IIT Bombay with that goal clearly in mind. During his graduation, he has been clear about his objective to earn enough money in college to avoid taking the placement. He began posting articles online about his study mantras and habits to assist others. He eventually received positive feedback from the readers, which encouraged him to launch a YouTube account during his second year at IIT.

To focus on expanding his channel and education website, AcadBoost, Kalpit Veerwal forwent internships on campus. He made his first online course for the education website the following year. He was able to sell enough over the first few months to surpass the highest package that IIT Bombay CSE was offering that year. He decided to pursue his schooling business instead of taking the positions.

Throughout the next two years, the business stabilised. It has been profitable every month and has seen monthly growth in the number of students. It never raised any funding despite multiple offers by PE firms, big-name investors, and acquisition efforts by multiple EdTech players. He has invested all the money into different businesses, stocks, real estate, etc and built a nice passive income portfolio.

