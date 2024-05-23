Twitter
Education

Campus placement: Over 7700 students of IIT 2024 batch yet to get jobs, finds RTI

The disclosure reveals that over 7,000 IIT students remain unplaced through campus placements this year across all 23 IITs.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 02:15 PM IST

Pic for representation (Image: Freepik)
Around 38% of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are yet to secure jobs in the placement drive, as per an RTI filed by IIT Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh reported by The Times of India

The report reveals that more than 7000 IITians are yet to get placements this year all across 23 campuses. In 2022, around 3400 students participated in placements which 1.2 times the previous figure has now increased, Singh said.

IIT Delhi has contacted its alumni to ask for help matching the current class with engineering companies or referring graduates to these companies. According to the newspaper, graduates from IIT Bombay and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science have also been contacted.

The institute is facing a significant challenge as the academic year 2023-24 placement session at IIT Delhi concludes. Nearly 400 students have to get jobs despite extensive efforts. IIT Delhi is reaching out to its former students for help in providing jobs for these graduates as revealed by RTI responses. 

A few months ago, Birla Institute of Technology and Science and other institutes contacted its alumni. Similarly, IIT Bombay has also contacted its former students for help. While the placement drive continues, around 10% of the batch (around 250 students) who participated in placements are jet to be placed. As per RTI, in 2024, 329 students were not placed and 171 students from the 2022 batch are still jobless.

The newspaper reported citing V Ramgopal Rao, vice-chancellor of BITS Group, that placements are 20% to 30% lower everywhere. He mentioned that if an institute claims all students have been placed, the quality of jobs might be questionable. 

He further explained that the year 2024 marks the significant impact of ChatGPT and large language models, noting that if two people can do the work of three, hiring decreases by 30 percent. He also mentioned that due to over-hiring and the election year in many countries, companies are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

