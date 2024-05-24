Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

DNA TV Show: Why violence emerged in West Bengal's Nandigram

Manoj Bajpayee says audience rejecting Bollywood over RRR, Pushpa, Kantara is a message: 'They want to...' | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai after being discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, hides from paps behind umbrella

Meet actress, who quit acting, said character artistes are 'treated like animals', returned with 2 hit shows, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

DNA TV Show: Why violence emerged in West Bengal's Nandigram

Manoj Bajpayee says audience rejecting Bollywood over RRR, Pushpa, Kantara is a message: 'They want to...' | Exclusive

7 tips for healthy gums

10 most expensive gem stones in world

8 beautiful Rajput queens from Indian history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet actress, who quit acting, said character artistes are 'treated like animals', returned with 2 hit shows, is now...

Manoj Bajpayee says audience rejecting Bollywood over RRR, Pushpa, Kantara is a message: 'They want to...' | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai after being discharged from Ahmedabad hospital, hides from paps behind umbrella

HomeBusiness

Business

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

The property at the newly opened The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 24, 2024, 12:21 AM IST

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia
Representational image: Omniyat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dubai is known for its soaring skyscrapers and brilliant architecture. It has several luxury malls and the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. The city also has luxury apartments. A private luxury property developer has sold the most expensive property in the Burj Khalifa district. Omniyat on Thursday said it sold a penthouse for USD 37.8 million, which is around Rs 314 crore, Khaleej Times reported.

The four-bedroom penthouse at the newly opened The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft. It overlooks the Marasi Marina between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Design District. Over the last three years, Dubai’s luxury and branded market has seen massive growth. Dubai has been ranked as the top city in terms of luxury property sales in the last few years.

In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, owns Antilia in Mumbai. The penthouse is far behind Antilia in terms of cost. Antilia was constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 15000 crore. It is a 27-story building with the top 6 reserved for the Ambani family Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Akash, Shloka, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani. The luxury house was built by two US firms. Its construction began in 2004 and was completed in 2010.

READ | Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Royal family of Baroda, lives in Rs 24000 crore home, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, has assets worth..

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

ProDentim Reviews (Real Consumer Reports) Should You Try This Probiotic Oral Health Supplement?

Meet man who is heir to his family's net worth of over Rs 53000 crore, is married to Bollywood actress, business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement