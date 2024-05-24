Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

The property at the newly opened The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft.

Dubai is known for its soaring skyscrapers and brilliant architecture. It has several luxury malls and the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. The city also has luxury apartments. A private luxury property developer has sold the most expensive property in the Burj Khalifa district. Omniyat on Thursday said it sold a penthouse for USD 37.8 million, which is around Rs 314 crore, Khaleej Times reported.

The four-bedroom penthouse at the newly opened The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft. It overlooks the Marasi Marina between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Design District. Over the last three years, Dubai’s luxury and branded market has seen massive growth. Dubai has been ranked as the top city in terms of luxury property sales in the last few years.

In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, owns Antilia in Mumbai. The penthouse is far behind Antilia in terms of cost. Antilia was constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 15000 crore. It is a 27-story building with the top 6 reserved for the Ambani family Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Akash, Shloka, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani. The luxury house was built by two US firms. Its construction began in 2004 and was completed in 2010.

