Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Meet man, whose mother used to work as daily wage labourer, cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, his AIR was...

Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....

Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad for place in final

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

Foods to avoid in empty stomach

10 animals that carry their home

5 healthy substitutes to wheat chapatis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

This filmmaker told Manoj Bajpayee 'I don't make film for actors like you', never worked with him after...

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....

The Reliance brand is using AI tools to woo customers in the competitive Rs 266340 crore market.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 23, 2024, 09:09 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani betting on AI to emerge leader in Rs 266340 crore market by....
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia who continues to expand his business empire. The billionaire has a real-time net worth of Rs 943950 crore. He heads Reliance Industries which is one of the largest companies in India with a market cap of Rs 20120000 crore as of May 23. His Reliance has been diversifying beyond its oil refining business and entering consumer-facing and technology-led firms such as in telecom and retail. 

The 67-year-old billionaire now wants to lead the almost USD 32 billion (Rs 266340 crore) Indian beauty and personal care segment. The latest addition to Reliance's expanding portfolio is Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform. It was launched by Mukesh Ambani in April last year. Tira is using artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can suggest perfumes or cosmetics. The new initiative of the brand is introduced to woo customers in the competitive Indian beauty sector.

Tejas Kapadia, head of marketing of Tira, said that the idea is to give a plethora of experiences using some form of AI, Bloomberg reported. Tira also uses electronic vending machines in its stores to dispense free samples of skincare products, he added. The new Reliance venture has 12 stores across India and a website. It is competing with brands like Tata Group’s Palette and Nykaa, the current market leader. The conglomerate’s retail business headed is by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani signs deal with European company, to source technology for...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared on this date

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

India's first adults-only film had 16 year-old star, was slammed for 'immoral', bold plot, still ran houseful for weeks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement