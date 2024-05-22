Buddha Purnima 2024: Know date, timings, significance and more

The month of Vaisakha in the Buddhist and Hindu calendars, as well as the Vikram Samvat calendar, marks the Buddha’s birth anniversary and attainment of moksha.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant and joyous festival celebrated by Buddhists around the world. This auspicious occasion commemorates the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and passing (parinirvana) of the Buddha.

In India, Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. The festival is also observed in many Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tibet, where it holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. Here's all you need to know about the day.

Buddha Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

The month of Vaisakha in the Buddhist and Hindu calendars, as well as the Vikram Samvat calendar, marks the Buddha’s birth anniversary and attainment of moksha. This significant event is calculated based on the lunisolar calendars prevalent in Asia.

Buddha Purnima is usually celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month in the Buddhist calendar. This observance takes place in regions associated with the Buddha’s life, namely present-day India and Nepal.

While the date of Buddha’s birthday varies annually in the Western Gregorian calendar, it typically falls in April or May. In 2024, this auspicious day will be observed on Thursday, May 23. According to Drik Panchang, the timings for Buddha Purnima are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: May 22, 2024, at 6:47 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: May 23, 2024, at 7:22 PM

Auspicious Time for Bathing and Donations: 4:04 AM to 5:26 AM on May 23

Auspicious Time for Worshiping Lord Vishnu: 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM

Buddha Purnima 2024: History and Significance

Prince Siddhartha Gautama, born around 563 BC in Lumbini (now in Nepal), became known as Buddha after attaining enlightenment, or nirvana, under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. Raised in the kingdom of Kapilavastu, he is revered as a philosopher, spiritual mentor, and religious figure. In Hinduism, he is considered the ninth avatar of Vishnu.

Buddha Purnima, a significant event in the Buddhist calendar, celebrates Gautama Buddha's enlightenment and liberation from the cycle of rebirth. The day involves temple visits, meditation, chanting scriptures, offering food and alms to monks, and performing charitable acts. Rituals include bathing in holy rivers, worshipping Lord Buddha and Lord Satyanarayan, and making offerings to the moon.