Bollywood

Meet director, was thrown out of film for advising Salman Khan, gave flops; later made 6 actors stars with just one film

Anurag Kashyap, who was once thrown out of a film starring superstar Salman Khan, made Gangs of Wasseypur

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 23, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anurag Kashyap
The life of a celebrity is always a topic of discussion among fans. Sometimes, a small misunderstanding can lead to a controversy that makes headlines. Today, we'll talk about one such celebrity and his feud that happened years ago but continues to spark conversation.

We are talking about Anurag Kashyap, who was once thrown out of a film starring superstar Salman Khan. The director despite being an outsider who had no links in the industry still managed to make himself one of the biggest names in the entertainment world.

The filmmaker, who gave Bollywood its biggest cult classic films like Gangs of Wasseypur, was thrown out of Salman Khan’s film Tere Naam after he asked the actor to grow his chest hair. The film Tere Naam, directed by Satish Kaushik, and starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla was a huge success.

Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap was initially slated to direct the film and even penned the script. After writing the script, he was asked to leave because of the suggestion that he gave to Salman Khan. He asked him to grow chest hair.

Later, Satish Kaushik took over as the director, and Tere Naam went on to become a significant film in Salman Khan's career. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Anurag Kashyap said, “I was not asked to leave Tere Naam, the film ghosted on me.

He recalled, “I asked Salman a certain thing, after that nobody got back to me. I didn’t not even know when the film started shooting, and what happened. Even Satish ji didn’t know that I was supposed to be a part of it.”

While revealing the reason, Anurag said, “I just asked Salman to grow chest hair and he also didn’t say anything. It was the producer who reacted. I’ve never met him since then. I have come across him once or twice and said ‘hello’.”

He was not allowed inside Prithvi theatre

Kashyap started working as a waiter when he realised that he was not allowed to enter Prithvi Theatre, which was founded by Prithvi Raj Kapoor, to just get inside. He started sweeping the stage to spend more time inside the theatre; he also used to write free scripts for people when satellite television had just come in.

Later, Anurag gave us with biggest cut films like Gangs of Wasseypur which changed the lives of many stars including "Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi.

  

