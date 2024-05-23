Twitter
Meet man who almost failed in class 12, IIT alumnus, who quit high-paying job at Infosys for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

UPSC gave Gujarat cadre IAS officer Nitin Sangwan, class of 2016, his All India 28th rank.

Updated : May 23, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

Getting excellent grades in school and college is essential for success in life. People view things in this way. However, that is untrue. It is crucial to study diligently. It's also a great thing to pass with good grades. However, success and failure are not determined by numbers. The grades that 2016 batch UPSC topper Nitin Sangwan earned in his class 12 exams prove this. 

On X, Nitin Sangwan posted his grade report from his 12th grade. It reveals that he received only 24 out of 71 for his class 12 chemistry paperwhich was only one point higher than the required passing score. Along with the marksheet, he had written, "Marks cannot decide what I will do in life." Don't make kids bear the weight of grades. Exams are not all that exist in life. 

 

 

Nitin Sangwan, a 2016 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, secured the All India 28th rank in UPSC. Nitin did his BTech from an engineering college in Haryana and then an MBA from IIT Madras. He completed his schooling from DRK AVM, Chakri Dadri, Haryana.

Being an IAS was never Nitin Sangwan's dream job as a child. He began preparing for the UPSC while he was employed in Chandigarh at Infosys. He felt that he ought to take the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination after figuring out the question paper. He started to get inspired by this. 

IAS Nitin Sangwan was raised in a middle-class home. His mother stays at home and works for the government, as does his father. Mrs. Nitin works as a dentist, and the couple have a daughter.

